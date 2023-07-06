Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jul. 6

Today’s contestants are:

Carol, a retired computer programmer, needed an old-fashioned car break-in method during her honeymoon 50 years ago;

Alex, a medical student, is on the show today, so will have to get his medical school diploma later; and

Anji, a social media coordinator, whose cat NAZ REID watches Timberwolves basketball with her. Anji is a one-day champ with winnings of $8,800.

Jeopardy!

MYTH MYSTERY // A TV SERIES // SO I’M READING THIS BOOK // ANTIQUES // ROAD// “SHOW”

DD1 – $800 – ROAD – Lively Las Ramblas is a main street in this city & links Plaça de Catalunya to the city’s Old Harbor (Carol lost $2,600 from her score of $2,800.)

Scores at first break: Anji $1,800, Alex $2,200, Carol $400.

Scores going into DJ: Anji $2,600, Alex $5,400, Carol $200.

Double Jeopardy!

GEOGRAPHIC ANAGRAMS // THE MAIN INGREDIENT // SCIENCE // 10-LETTER ADJECTIVES // NAMES IN HISTORY // SOME “HARD” SONGS

DD2 – $1,200 – 10-LETTER ADJECTIVES – Only superficially relevant, or related to a line making contact with a curve at a single point (Alex added $2,500 to his total of $10,200 vs. $5,800 for Carol.)

DD3 – $1,600 – NAMES IN HISTORY – Famous Roman talker Marcus Tullius, who ended up talking himself to death, was better known by this one name (Alex added $5,000 to his score of $15,100 vs. $8,600 for Carol.)

Alex led at every break, scored on both DDs in DJ and had the game well in hand going into FJ at $22,900 vs. $7,800 for Carol and $7,000 for Anji.

Final Jeopardy!

20th CENTURY LIT – Squashing the allegory theory, the daughters of the author of this novel say it’s “just a story about rabbits”

Alex and Carol were correct on FJ, with Alex adding $2,100 to win with $25,000.

Final scores: Anji $0, Alex $25,000, Carol $14,001.

Odds and Ends

Tough category of the day: The players missed four out of five in ROAD, including a clue about “high rolling along a notable part of this boulevard, a 4.2-mile stretch between Russell Road & Sahara Avenue”, referring to the Strip on Las Vegas Boulevard. Note that it appears they would have accepted “The Las Vegas Strip”, even though the clue seemed to want the boulevard.

Ken’s Korner: When Alex announced his $5,000 wager on DD3, Ken commented, “Wow. Big risk.” Given that it was only about one-third of his score, and would give him more than double of the second place player if correct while maintaining the lead with a miss, Alex’s wager wasn’t excessively risky.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Barcelona? DD2 – What is tangential? DD3 – Who was Cicero? FJ – What is “Watership Down”?

