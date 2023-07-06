Comic Book Chat – 60th Anniversary of the Avengers

“And there came a day unlike any other, when Earths Mightiest Heroes found themselves united against a common threat. On that day, they became The Avengers!”

Happy Anniversary to the Amazing and Awesome Avengers!

We will be discussing your favorite Avengers, your favorite runs/crossovers, your favorite lineup and anything and everything about Earths Mightiest Mortals.

My favorite run is the Heroes Return era by Busiek and Perez. That’s when I really started getting interested in The Avengers. That would be when I was in high school, IIRC.

This is just the start of the celebration for the Avengers so keep your eyes peeled for other adjacent Avengers chats over the next few months.

Thanks for stopping by to Chat and be sure to check out the Weekly Comics Thread and the Iron Age Podcast.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...