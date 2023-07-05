Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (July 5, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Yes, all of my dreams are coming true. A Sign of Affection will be an anime! When I picked up the first volume of this manga on a whim while browsing (the cover was so beautiful, I had to see the world that was inside), I had no idea that I was going to fall so entirely in love with this series. The possibility of seeing suu Morishita’s work animated never even crossed my mind, it seemed so unlikely, and now I’m writing a header telling everyone the anime will air in January. It really feels like a dream! According to the announcement, the anime has been in the works for three years, and there’s even a trailer!

I really almost can’t believe it’s happening. But it is! I’m so, so glad that I started reading this series, and I’m looking forward to sharing this experience with everyone who watches the anime in January. And yes, I did spend most of the morning working on this post and the header image. <3

Anyway…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

