The Weekly Wrestling Thread Cashes In

Money in the Bank was this past weekend and holy shit what a great show. Great twists and turns, great matches, IYO SKY winning, Drew McIntyre returning, and, of course, Roman Reigns eating his first pin in over three years.

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

2. IYO SKY vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Trish Stratus vs. Zoey Stark vs. Zelina Vega

3. Gunther vs. Matt Riddle

4. Mustafa Ali vs. Tyler Bate

5. Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya

6. Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid vs. Brutus Creed and Julius Creed

7. Damian Priest vs. L.A. Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Logan Paul

8. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

9. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

10. Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura



Best AEW matches of the week:

1. Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii

2. Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Hangman Adam Page vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and John Silver

3. Orange Cassidy, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Keith Lee vs. Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, and Matt Menard

4. Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong

5. Claudio Castignoli vs. Komander

6. Sting and Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

7. MJF vs. Ethan Page

8. Hikaru Shida vs. Taya Valkyrie

9. Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson

10. Shawn Spears vs. The Blade



Worst WWE match of the week:

-Austin Theory vs. Ridge Holland



Worst AEW match of the week:

-Ruby Soho vs. Alexia Nicole

