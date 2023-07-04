Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jul. 4

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Chuck, an HRIS analyst, is on a short break from his five kids;

Kate, a corporate communications specialist, is a fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and other birds; and

Elliott, a television editor, lost to a team of Jeopardy! contestants at bar trivia. Elliott is a one-day champ with winnings of $24,400.

Jeopardy!

HAPPY JULY 4th! // WORDS THAT END WITH DOUBLE LETTERS // LADY “A” // WHERE’S MY FOOD? // WESTMINSTER-WINNING DOG BREEDS // A BIBLICAL BURIAL

DD1 – $800 – WHERE’S MY FOOD? – This dessert of sponge cake, ice cream & meringue that’s finished in the oven was create to honor an 1867 land purchase (Elliott lost $1,500 from his score of $2,200.)

Scores at first break: Elliott $600, Kate $4,200, Chuck $800.

Scores going into DJ: Elliott $300, Kate $6,000, Chuck $600.

Double Jeopardy!

U.S. FESTIVALS // SCIENCE // LET’S GO TO THE SPORTS BOOK // WORLD RIVERS // FOREIGN WORDS & PHRASES // ART”S”

DD2 – $1,600 – ART”S” – One of his portraits of George Washington is part of the Andrew W. Mellon Collection at the National Gallery of Art (Chuck dropped $1,500 from his total of $3,600 vs. $10,400 for Kate.)

DD3 – $1,600 – U.S. FESTIVALS – An ice sculpture contest is part of Winter Carnival at this northernmost Ivy League school (Chuck lost $500 from his score of $1,900.)

Kate’s opponents found all three DDs and missed them all, so despite not making much progress in the latter part of DJ, Kate stayed comfortably ahead into FJ at $11,600 vs. $1,400 for Chuck and $1,100 for Elliott.

Final Jeopardy!

CLASSICAL MUSIC – Composed around 1720, this group of instrumental works was dedicated to a younger brother of Prussian king Frederick I

For the second game this week, everyone was incorrect on FJ. Kate dropped just $87 to win with $11,513.

Final scores: Elliott $294, Kate $11,513, Chuck $1.

Odds and Ends

Canine conundrums: No one knew the breed of the “Smooth Fox this” and “Wire Fox version” are Terriers, or picked up on a clue’s Devo reference (“When a good time turns around”) to identity a photo of a Whippet.

Jeopardy! rule book: Not only did Elliott get penalized twice for adding an extra letter (on DD1 and the “Paper Lions” response), Chuck was on the negative side of a reversal for responding with a quote using an incorrect word (“let the dead bury the dead” instead of “their dead”).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is baked Alaska? (Elliott added an “n” at the end.) DD2 – Who was Gilbert Stuart? DD3 – What is Dartmouth? FJ – What are the Brandenburg Concertos?

