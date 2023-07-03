Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jul. 3

Here are today’s contestants:

Sarah, an artist manager, helped Stephen King with a crossword puzzle;

Elliott, a television editor, worked with a thrash metal band; and

Ilena, a public relations specialist, had a Jeopardy! contestant history teacher. Ilena is a one-day champ with winnings of $9,500.

Jeopardy!

RIOTS IN HISTORY // A JOB IN TELEVISION // CAR GO FAST // “NEG” BAIT // LIKE A VERSION // TOUCHED FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME

DD1 – $800 – TOUCHED FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME – Finally touched with goodness, this literary character says, “I will live in the past, the present, and the future!” (Elliott added $5,000 to his leading score of $9,200.)

Scores at first break: Ilena $1,400, Elliott $4,800, Sarah $0.

Scores going into DJ: Ilena $2,800, Elliott $15,200, Sarah -$400.

Double Jeopardy!

BOOKS BY CHAPTERS // WORDS WITHIN WORDS // NATURE // “B” MOVIE QUOTES // COUNTIES OF ENGLAND // NO CAP

DD2 – $1,600 – “B” MOVIE QUOTES – “My people are praying for a man who can who can drive their team to victory over Messala” (Elliott again added $5,000 to his total of $18,000 vs. $2,800 for Elena.)

DD3 – $1,600 – COUNTIES OF ENGLAND – Legend says King Arthur was born at Tintagel Castle in this pointy county that juts into the Altlantic Ocean (After Ken said “$5,000 again?”, Elliott bet just $1,400 of his $28,600 and was incorrect.)

Elliott had a huge lead after round one, and when he ran a movie category early in DJ it was pretty much all over. Elliott cruised into FJ at $27,200 vs. $4,000 for Sarah and $3,200 for Ilena.

Final Jeopardy!

FASHION – The name of these items that became a 1940s fad derives in part from a word meaning “to cut short”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Elliott went for a modest wager of $2,800 to win with $24,400.

Final scores: Ilena $1,400, Elliott $24,400, Sarah $0.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the book with a chapter called “Mr. Toad” is “The Wind in the Willows”.

Ken’s Korner: He got on the cases of Ilena after she missed a clue related to President Biden’s age (“the President’s not in his early 90s yet”) and Sarah after she twice seemed to misunderstand the category (“You did it again”).

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Ebenezer Scrooge? DD2 – What is “Ben-Hur”? DD3 – What is Cornwall? FJ – What are bobby socks?

