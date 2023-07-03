Franchise Festival S3E6 – Pyre

Chris and Spencer discuss the development, gameplay, characters, and story of Supergiant’s Pyre (2017). Enjoy! If you’d like more details on how Pyre was made, we recommend NoClip’s documentary on the subject.

No need to listen to the show to join in the discussion, though! Let’s talk about your favorite (and least favorite) parts about Pyre below.



This show is made possible by patrons like Cheatachu, Quinley Thorne, Celeste, Ed, Loren, and Jasper. If you enjoy the episode, consider backing us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month – including the full library of previous bonus episodes – and vote on future episode topics. July 2023’s bonus show will be on Hollow Knight (2017).

