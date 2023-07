Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Gets Soft Box Office Win

The weekend totals for June 30th through July 2nd, 2023 estimates are in.

1.) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Dis) 4,600 theaters, Fri $24M, Sat $19M, Sun $17M 3-day $60M/Wk 1

2.) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony) 3,405 (-380) theaters, Fri $3.4M (-40%) Sat $4.3M Sun $3.7M 3-day $11.5M (-39%)/Total $339.8M /Wk 5

2.) Elemental (Dis) 3,650 (-385) theaters, Fri $3.4M (-40%), Sat $4.2M, Sun $3.7M 3-day $11.3M (-40%), Total $88.7M/Wk 3

4.) No Hard Feelings (Sony) 3,208 theaters, Fri $2.3M (-63%) Sat $2.8M Sun $2.4M 3-day $7.5M (-50%), Total $29.3M /Wk 2

5.) Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Par) 2,852 (-671) theaters, Fri $1.92M (-40%) Sat $2.7M Sun $2.3M 3-day $7M (-40%), Total $136.1M/Wk 4

6.) Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (Uni/DWA) 3,400 theaters, Fri $2.3M, Sat $1.6M Sun $1.2M 3-day $5.3M/Wk 1

7.) The Little Mermaid (Dis) 2,430 (-845) theaters, Fri $1.55M (-42%) Sat $1.9M Sun $1.7M 3-day $5.15M (-37%)/Total $280.9M Wk 6

8.) The Flash (WB) 2,718 (-1,538) theaters, Fri $1.4M (-68%), Sat $1.9M Sun $1.6M 3-day $5.15M (-67%), Total $99.2M/Wk 3

9.) Asteroid City (Foc) 1,901 (+226) theaters, Fri $1.18M (-69%), Sat $1.5M, Sun $1.12M 3-day $3.8M (-58%), Total $18.1M/Wk 3

10.) Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 (Dis) 1,165 (-845) theaters, Fri $525K Sat $725K Sun $550K 3-day $1.8M /Total $354.8M/Wk 9

11. The Boogeyman (Dis/20th) 1,020 (-620) theaters, Fri $575K (-29%), Sat $650K Sun $475K 3-day $1.7M (-29%) Total $40.8M/Wk 5

via Deadline

