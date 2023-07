This is it: the finale of Marbula One Season 4. For the final race of the competition, the marbles head to a brand-new circuit: the Blackjacks’ Casino Square. Let’s see how they fare on this fifteen-turn course. And more importantly, let’s see who emerges at the top of the overall standings.

Complete results can be found at the Jelle's Marble Runs Wiki.

