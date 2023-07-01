The Dumbo Octopus Day Thread (7/1/23)

Someone posted this cool deep-sea dive here the other day, and towards the end it features the “Dumbo Octopus” — this cute little guy:

Okay, close-up pictures are not as cute:

Anyway, the Dumbo Octopus lives at least 13,100 feet deep (making it the deepest-living of all known octopi), it was named after that Dumbo, it doesn’t have an ink sac because it lives too deep to worry about predators, and it’s usually less than a foot long.

Happy July, Avocados! Stay cool out there!

