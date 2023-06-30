Job Rants Thread – 6/30/2023 – Holiday Rush Crosspost

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

I have an actual (kinda) Job Rant, today! As I posted in the PT thread, yesterday:

“…This is so fucking typical of modern disability services. So…I used to work in paratransit eligibility. Within the Greater Boston area, there is one option, and it’s one that you have to re-up every 3 years. In March, I went back to my old office to renew. I laughed and joked with the old crew, talked about movies with my interviewer, because he knew me well enough to answer the questions for me, and watched as he instantly processed it for me. Hell, I even brought donuts for everyone.

I’m currently on-hold with their ever-swamped office because, according to the service, I’ve been inactive since February...”

Well, the good news is, I ended up getting it fixes in time. The bad news is that, due to the chaos of the upcoming holiday weekend, I ended up needing to cancel what I needed the service for to begin with, Win some, lose some, and then get pantsed, I guess.

Either way, it was a good reminder to stay mindful the systems one has in place. Don’t take for granted that things will just “work, “even when there’s no reason that they shouldn’t. A lesson from me to you, and probably the smartest thing I’ve said all month.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and for our Americados, this week. A great holiday weekend. And remember, if ever you find yourself with regret over quitting a job, there’s a reason you did it to begin with.

