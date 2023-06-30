Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jun. 30

Introducing today’s contestants:

Ilena, a public relations specialist, took ownership of sending a lot of stuff to Philadelphia media;

Courtney, an attorney, was a Prince superfan, as her husband learned shortly after their wedding; and

Bryan, a senior regulatory compliance analyst, performed a one-man show for “literally dozens of people”. Bryan is a two-day champ with winnings of $32,007.

Jeopardy!

VENN DIAGRAM INTERSECTIONS // WELCOME TO THE BIG URBAN AREA // BUSINESS // NUMBERS IN THE NEWS // SPORTS ROOKIES // COMPOUND WORDS

DD1 – $800 – WELCOME TO THE BIG URBAN AREA – Due south of Egypt, this capital with about 6 million people began as an Egyptian army camp in 1821 (Bryan lost $3,200 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Bryan $600, Courtney $0, Ilena $600.

Scores going into DJ: Bryan $2,200, Courtney $1,200, Ilena $0.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORIC GREATS // SERENITY NOW! // SCIENCE & NATURE // LET’S GET “DOWN” // POP EYE // THE SAILOR MAN

DD2 – $1,200 – HISTORIC GREATS – Frederick the Geeat brought this kingdom into European ascendancy; it’s no longer around, though (Ilena added $1,000 to her score of $800 vs. $2,600 for Bryan.)

DD3 – $2,000 – THE SAILOR MAN – Lord Drinian is captain of this title vessel in a book by C.S. Lewis (Bryan added $1,100 to his score of $8,200 vs. $4,600 for Ilena.)

Bryan found DD3 with just one other clue remaining and had a chance to put the game away. But his wager size allowed Ilena to keep the game alive on the last clue, as Bryan entered FJ at $9,300 vs. $5,400 for Ilena and $4,000 for Courtney.

Final Jeopardy!

NATIONAL ANTHEMS – The name of this country’s national anthem translates as “His Majesty’s Reign” & its lyrics come from a 1,000-year-old poem

Only Ilena was correct on FJ, adding $4,100 to win with $9,500.

Final scores: Bryan $7,700, Courtney $190, Ilena $9,500.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the number of votes required to be elected Speaker of the House is 218.

DD wagering strategy: When Bryan found DD3, there was an $800 clue left on the board, which added to Ilena’s score, would have given her a chance to $5,400 heading into FJ. So Bryan needed to improve to at least $10,801 to put the game away, which would have required a wager on DD3 of $2,601. If he had bet that amount, Bryan still would have had the lead going into FJ if he missed.

One more thing: On Monday, Ken returns to host the final month of the season, which was recorded during the WGA strike (Mayim was scheduled to host but declined to cross the picket line). These episodes will use material that was prepared before the walkout.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Khartoum? DD2 – What is Prussia? DD3 – What is “Dawn Treader”? FJ – What is Japan?

