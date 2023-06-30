Friday New Music 6/30

Hello it is… Friday, again. I’m late, I’m late…

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— 49th & Main – B.O.A.T.S

— A Place to Bury Strangers – Live at Levitation

— Alchemist – Flying High

— Alex G – Live from Union Transfer

— Alex Nicol – Been A Long Year EP

— Angelo De Augustine – Toil and Trouble

— Bandmanrill, MCVERTT, and Sha EK – Defiant Presents: Jiggy In Jersey

— The Baseball Project (Peter Buck, Mike Mills, Steve Wynn, Scott McCaughey, and Linda Pitmon) – Grand Salami Time!

— bdrmm – I Don’t Know

— Big Girl – Big Girl Vs. God

— Bill Evans Trio – Sunday at the Village Vanguard (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bill Evans Trio – Waltz for Debby (Vinyl Reissue)

— Blossom Dearie – Discover Who I Am: The Fontana Years London 1966-70

— THE BLSSM – INFINITY H(OURS) EP

— Body of Light – Bitter Reflection

— Charlie Watts – Anthology

— Chuck Johnson – Music From Burden Of Proof

— Divide and Dissolve – Systemic

— The Durutti Column – Time Was Gigantic… When we were kids (Reissue)

— Frank Zappa – Funky Nothingness

— FRND CRCL – Suburban Dictionary

— Grateful Dead – Here Comes Sunshine 1973

— Grian Chatten (of Fontaines D.C.) – Chaos for the Fly

— Hataałii – Singing Into Darkness

— Hayden Pedigo – The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored

— The Hu – Rumble of Thunder: Deluxe Album

— The Japanese House – In the End It Always Does

— JD Pinkus & Tall Tall Trees – Ponder Machine

— The Jins – It’s A Life

— Joanna Sternberg – I’ve Got Me

— Johanna Heilman – When We Were Electric

— John Caroll Kirby – Blowout

— Kevin Gates – Khaza (Vinyl Reissue)

— Klara Lewis and Nik Colk Void – Full-On

— Lil Uzi Vert – Pink Tape

— Loma Prieta – Last

— Lucinda Williams – Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart

— Matisyahu – Live in Brooklyn

— Mong Tong 夢東 – Tao Fire

— Neko Case – Wild Creatures (Physical Release)

— Niki & The Dove and The Greys – This Is the Music EP

— Olivia Dean – Messy

— Pierre Kwenders – Jose Louis And The Paradox Of Love Deluxe

— Pill Super – Hard Return

— The Pink Stones – You Know Who

— Ralph – 222 EP

— Shady Bug – What’s the Use? EP

— Six Finger Satellite – The Pigeon Is the Most Popular Bird (Reissue)

— Spine – Raíces

— Sun Ra – Space Is The Place (Vinyl Reissue)

— Suzie True – Sentimental Scum

— Sweeping Promises – Good Living Is Coming For You

— Thomas Headon – Six Songs That Thomas Headon Likes And Thinks That You Would Like Too

— Throw the Fight – Strangeworld

— Tiberius b – DIN EP

— tofusmell – Humor

— Virgin Steele – The Passion of Dionysus

— The Weeknd – The Idol Vol. 1 (Music From the HBO Series)

— Will Rainer – Wobble to the Moon

