Friday New Music 6/30

Hello it is… Friday, again. I’m late, I’m late…
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— 49th & Main – B.O.A.T.S
— A Place to Bury Strangers – Live at Levitation
— Alchemist – Flying High
— Alex G – Live from Union Transfer
— Alex Nicol – Been A Long Year EP
— Angelo De Augustine – Toil and Trouble
— Bandmanrill, MCVERTT, and Sha EK – Defiant Presents: Jiggy In Jersey
— The Baseball Project (Peter Buck, Mike Mills, Steve Wynn, Scott McCaughey, and Linda Pitmon) – Grand Salami Time!
— bdrmm – I Don’t Know
— Big Girl – Big Girl Vs. God
— Bill Evans Trio – Sunday at the Village Vanguard (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bill Evans Trio – Waltz for Debby (Vinyl Reissue)
— Blossom Dearie – Discover Who I Am: The Fontana Years London 1966-70
— THE BLSSM – INFINITY H(OURS) EP
— Body of Light – Bitter Reflection
— Charlie Watts – Anthology
— Chuck Johnson – Music From Burden Of Proof
— Divide and Dissolve – Systemic
— The Durutti Column – Time Was Gigantic… When we were kids (Reissue)
— Frank Zappa – Funky Nothingness
— FRND CRCL – Suburban Dictionary
— Grateful Dead – Here Comes Sunshine 1973
— Grian Chatten (of Fontaines D.C.) – Chaos for the Fly
— Hataałii – Singing Into Darkness
— Hayden Pedigo – The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored
— The Hu – Rumble of Thunder: Deluxe Album
— The Japanese House – In the End It Always Does
— JD Pinkus & Tall Tall Trees – Ponder Machine
— The Jins – It’s A Life
— Joanna Sternberg – I’ve Got Me
— Johanna Heilman – When We Were Electric
— John Caroll Kirby – Blowout
— Kevin Gates – Khaza (Vinyl Reissue)
— Klara Lewis and Nik Colk Void – Full-On
— Lil Uzi Vert – Pink Tape
— Loma Prieta – Last
— Lucinda Williams – Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart
— Matisyahu – Live in Brooklyn
— Mong Tong 夢東 – Tao Fire
— Neko Case – Wild Creatures (Physical Release)
— Niki & The Dove and The Greys – This Is the Music EP
— Olivia Dean – Messy
— Pierre Kwenders – Jose Louis And The Paradox Of Love Deluxe
— Pill Super – Hard Return
— The Pink Stones – You Know Who
— Ralph – 222 EP
— Shady Bug – What’s the Use? EP
— Six Finger Satellite – The Pigeon Is the Most Popular Bird (Reissue)
— Spine – Raíces
— Sun Ra – Space Is The Place (Vinyl Reissue)
— Suzie True – Sentimental Scum
— Sweeping Promises – Good Living Is Coming For You
— Thomas Headon – Six Songs That Thomas Headon Likes And Thinks That You Would Like Too
— Throw the Fight – Strangeworld
— Tiberius b – DIN EP
— tofusmell – Humor
— Virgin Steele – The Passion of Dionysus
— The Weeknd – The Idol Vol. 1 (Music From the HBO Series)
— Will Rainer – Wobble to the Moon