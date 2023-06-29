Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jun. 29

Today’s contestants are:

Tenysa, an American Sign Language & English interpreter, found a pin easier to travel with than a full-sized stuffed animal;

Alicia, an assistant director, has a tattoo of character Maggie from the comic “Love and Rockets”; and

Bryan, a senior regulatory compliance analyst, does a flawless turkey impression. Bryan is a one-day champ with winnings of $20,130.

Jeopardy!

AT THE FARMERS MARKET // FUN WITH AIRPORT CODES // LIT-POURRI // PRIDE OF THE MUSEUM // 21st CENTURY TELEVISION // “I” BEFORE “EE”

DD1 – $600 – LIT-POURRI – This enduring title character was introduced in an 1881 magazine called Giornale per i bambini (Tenysa lost $1,000 from her score of $3,000.)

Scores at first break: Bryan $3,200, Alicia $0, Tenysa $2,400.

Scores going into DJ: Bryan $4,600, Alicia $3,000, Tenysa $4,000.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORIC SHORTS // WORLD “L” // THE HYPOCRITIC OAF // THE LAW // WRITING: MUSIC // BEFORE & AFTER PEOPLE

DD2 – $1,200 – THE HYPOCRITIC OAF – Pope Alexander VI, a member of this family, seemed to eschew the Bible with his mistresses, children & murders of rivals (Alicia dropped $1,000 from her total of $6,200 vs. $12,600 for Bryan.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THE LAW – The 1970 law that ties different crimes into a pattern that can be prosecuted ties 4 words into this acronym (Tenysa lost $2,000 from her third-place score of $3,600.)

Both Alicia and Tenysa had a chance to cut into Bryan’s lead with DDs late in the game but missed, so Bryan was able to maintain a safe margin into FJ at $14,200 vs. $5,200 for Alicia and $1,600 for Tenysa.

Final Jeopardy!

THE MOVIES – Centenarian ceramic artist Beatrice Wood helped inspire one of the main characters & the narrator of this film from the 1990s

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Bryan dropped $2,323 to win with $11,877 for a two-day total of $32,007.

Final scores: Bryan $11,877, Alicia $3,700, Tenysa $1.200.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: For a Before & After clue, no one could match up Billy the Kid with the “rap and roll” performer of hits “Cowboy” and “Redneck Paradise”, Kid Rock.

Clue selection strategy: With two untouched categories remaining in DJ and both DDs still on the board, Alicia found DD2 with her opening selection in THE HYPOCRITIC OAF. The players then proceeded to complete that category before moving on to the remaining category, where Tenysa found DD3 on her first selection there.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Pinocchio? DD2 – Who were the Borgias? DD3 – What is RICO? FJ – What is “Titanic”? (The incorrect guesses were “Ghost”, “Toy Story” and “Ed Wood”.)

