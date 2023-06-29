Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH, 2023:

Christina On The Coast Season Premiere (HGTV)

Generation Gap Season Premiere (ABC)

Lace Season Premiere (ALLBLK)

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (Netflix)

Press Your Luck Season Premiere (ABC)

Revealed Series Premiere (HGTV)

Secret Chef Series Premiere (Hulu)

Swiping America Series Finale (Max)

Ten-Year-Old Tom Season Two Premiere (Max)

The Chase Season Premiere (ABC)

The Real Wild West (Curiosity Stream)

The Witcher Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Warrior Season Three (Max)

FRIDAY, JUNE 30TH, 2023:

Celebrity (Netflix)

Is It Cake, Too? Series Premiere (Netflix)

Nimona (Netflix)

Silo Season One Finale (Apple TV+)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season Four Premiere (Prime Video)

SATURDAY, JULY 1ST, 2023:

Buried In The Backyard Season Premiere (Oxygen)

SUNDAY, JULY 2ND, 2023:

Bull Shark Bandits (NatGeo)

Saved From A Shark (NatGeo)

Shark Eat Shark (NatGeo)

Tough As Nails Season Premiere (CBS)

MONDAY, JULY 3RD, 2023:

Bull Shark Vs. Hammerhead (NatGeo)

Return Of The White Shark (NatGeo)

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (Netflix)

When Sharks Attack 360 (NatGeo)

TUESDAY, JULY 4TH, 2023:

Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular (NBC)

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5TH, 2023:

Back To 15 (Netflix)

CMA Fest: 50 Years Of Fan Fair (Hulu)

Human Footprint (PBS)

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire (Disney+)

My Happy Marriage (Netflix)

Shadow Detective (Hulu)

Shark Below Zero (NatGeo)

Sharkano: Hawaii (NatGeo)

The Clearing Season Finale (Hulu)

Wham! (Netflix)

