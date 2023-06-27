The Creative Endeavors Thread Pauses Midway

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

Just edged the solstice, and probably a good time to take stock of the year so far. It’s been an odd one; started with a lot of hope, turned into disappointment (workplace gripes, illness, etc.), but then righted itself towards the end of March; it feels like I haven’t been in such an across-the-board creative ferment in almost two years. Even now, 2023 still hasn’t quite lost its drive despite some local and personal setbacks, mainly paradoxical increases and cutbacks in exercise. There’s been much-increased biking but much-decreased gym visits, and the growing frequency of air quality alerts in Michigan due to the Canadian wildfires (and our own on occasion) have been making the former difficult.

Presently wrestling with a potential opportunity that quickly curdled; a local business owner in the town next door with whom I’m vaguely friendly is helping put together an art and music fair in early October, and the theme sounds right up my alley. Unfortunately, a number of logistical difficulties (mainly transport-related) will likely scuttle my ability to participate. Just another reminder of how ill-setup I am to showcase my work right now in any kind of context that isn’t intensely local; it wasn’t an issue until a couple of days ago, but now it’s really starting to gnaw at me and I need to nip that in the bud so it doesn’t spoil what I’m still trying to do. There’ll be other opportunities and I hope to be readier.

How’s your work going?

