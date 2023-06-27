Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jun. 27

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Chris, an oral & facial surgeon, wants to help build a boathouse in honor of his late brother;

Erin, a teacher, got married by a “Sphinx”; and

Donna, a librarian, whose career seems to have been guided by her glasses. Donna is a two-day champ with winnings of $40,200.

Jeopardy!

SOME THOUGHTS ON THE BOOK // ONLY FANS // AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES // WHAT ARE YOU MADE OF? // STARTS WITH “Z” // IT CAME FROM NEW JERSEY

DD1 – $1,000 – STARTS WITH “Z” – DNA research has shown that this California red wine grape may have come from an ancient source in Croatia (Donna added $1,000 to her leading score of $4,800.)

Scores at first break: Donna $3,400, Erin $1,800, Chris -$400.

Scores going into DJ: Donna $5,200, Erin $6,000, Chris -$600.

Double Jeopardy!

COUNTRY, PLEASE // WAR FILMS // BANKING “A” “B” “C”s // WORD ORIGINS // 2001 // A SPACE ODYSSEY

DD2 – $1,600 – WAR FILMS – The title of this 1962 film starring John Wayne refers to June 6, 1944; clocking in at almost 3 hours, the title’s accurate (Chris doubled to $3,600.)

DD3 – $1,600 – BANKING “A” “B” “C”s – “A”: this word meaning to pay off a debt in installments comes partly from Latin for “dead” (Erin dropped $2,000 from her score of $10,400 vs. $8,800 for Donna.)

Very close contest in which a miss on DD3 by Erin was the difference between first and third going into FJ, with Donna at $8,400, Chris with $8,000 and Erin at $7,600.

Final Jeopardy!

19th CENTURY LITERATURE – In 1896 new spider species were named for a wolf, a panther & a snake from a work published 2 years earlier by this man

Only Chris was correct on FJ, adding $5,000 to win with $13,000.

Final scores: Donna $2,400, Erin $5,600, Chris $13,000.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the New Brunswick, NJ-based healthcare company founded by brothers in 1886 that “goes by this & this” is Johnson & Johnson.

Strategy corner: Donna jumped out of a category to a top-row clue when DD3 was up next, but it didn’t hurt her chances as Erin subsequently found it and missed. Then on the last clue of DJ with a lead of $2,400, Donna offered an incorrect response to a $2,000 clue when just remaining silent would have guaranteed first place going into FJ. However, it proved to be a non-issue as her opponents didn’t get it either.

One more thing: We were 26 clues into the game before someone deviated from top-down clue selection.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is zinfandel? DD2 – What is “The Longest Day”? DD3 – What is amortize? FJ – Who was Kipling?

