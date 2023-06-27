Director Profile: Raoul Walsh

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Raoul Walsh.

Highly recommended: The Thief of Bagdad, The Roaring Twenties, White Heat

Recommended: Regeneration, Me and My Gal, They Drive by Night, High Sierra, They Died with Their Boots On, Gentleman Jim, Objective, Burma!, Pursued, Colorado Territory, The Tall Men, The Naked and the Dead

Worth a look: The Big Trail, Klondike Annie, College Swing, The Strawberry Blonde, The Man I Love, The Revolt of Mamie Stover, Band of Angels

Next week’s director is… John Huston!

