Greatest TV Commercial Tournament: Semifinals!

Hello everyone! Here are the results of last round:

The closest contest wasn’t all that close, as Clara Peller’s “Where’s the Beef?” was exploded by Michael Bay’s “Got Milk?” Commercial, 42-26 for a 16 point difference.

The biggest blowout, on the other hand, was pretty resounding. The GAP had a good run, but all the bullet time in the world couldn’t save it from the #1 seed asking “how many licks to the center of a tootsie roll pop.” The final score there was 57-11, or 46 points, which is more than any other ad except for “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke” even got votes.

So now we’re down to the Semis, and this round will last until Wednesday, 6/28 at 10PM Eastern. Good luck to our remaining contestants!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...