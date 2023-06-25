Spider-Verse Adds Another Box Office Win

The weekend totals for June 23rd through June 25th, 2023 estimates are in.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|Cume Total
|% Change
|1
|Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
|Sony
|$19,300,000
|$317,050,646
|-28.52%
|2
|Elemental
|Disney
|$18,463,000
|$65,514,915
|-37.63%
|3
|Flash, The
|Warner Bros.
|$15,265,000
|$87,643,503
|-72.27%
|4
|No Hard Feelings
|Sony
|$15,100,000
|$15,100,000
|5
|Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
|Paramount
|$11,600,000
|$122,947,711
|-43.93%
|6
|Asteroid City
|Focus Features
|$9,000,000
|$10,214,714
|954.63%
|7
|Little Mermaid, The
|Disney
|$8,674,000
|$270,241,764
|-21.51%
|8
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
|Disney
|$3,518,000
|$351,122,883
|-33.46%
|9
|Blackening, The
|Lionsgate
|$3,025,000
|$12,266,705
|-49.69%
|10
|Boogeyman, The
|20th Century Studios
|$2,541,000
|$37,710,059
|-30.29%
|11
|Past Lives
|A24
|$1,121,162
|$3,563,702
|51.18%
|12
|Fast X
|Universal
|$1,080,000
|$144,561,150
|-48.88%
via Deadline