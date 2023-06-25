Movies

Spider-Verse Adds Another Box Office Win

The weekend totals for June 23rd through June 25th, 2023 estimates are in.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend TotalCume Total% Change
1Spider-Man: Across The Spider-VerseSony$19,300,000$317,050,646-28.52%
2ElementalDisney$18,463,000$65,514,915-37.63%
3Flash, TheWarner Bros.$15,265,000$87,643,503-72.27%
4No Hard FeelingsSony$15,100,000$15,100,000
5Transformers: Rise of the BeastsParamount$11,600,000$122,947,711-43.93%
6Asteroid CityFocus Features$9,000,000$10,214,714954.63%
7Little Mermaid, TheDisney$8,674,000$270,241,764-21.51%
8Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3Disney$3,518,000$351,122,883-33.46%
9Blackening, TheLionsgate$3,025,000$12,266,705-49.69%
10Boogeyman, The20th Century Studios$2,541,000$37,710,059-30.29%
11Past LivesA24$1,121,162$3,563,70251.18%
12Fast XUniversal$1,080,000$144,561,150-48.88%

via Deadline