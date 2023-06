Okay, so it’s two things in this case. I certainly wouldn’t want catfish in my strawberry parfait nor strawberries on my fried catfish. And honestly I really haven’t found anything “official” declaring today national catfish and strawberry parfait day but an awful lot of food bloggers are saying it is so I’m just going to run with that.

We just finished all the strawberries in the house yesterday and didn’t make a parfait. I feel like I’ve let you all down, sorry.

