The Night Thread Presents: Revenge of the Snowths

The Avocado, of course, appreciates the Muppets on a much deeper level than most. We all know that Mahna Mahna was first performed on Sesame Street, then on The Ed Sullivan Show, and eventually the version that’s most well known, on the first episode of The Muppet Show. The sketch would become a Muppet staple, and eventually the Muppets would begin adding new wrinkles to the number – like the time Sandra Bullock performed it on Muppets Tonight, or the time Mahna Mahna left halfway through a British performance. But my favorite version is this one, from Good Morning America to promote the Amy Adams/Jason Segel “The Muppets”.

Because on that morning, the Snowths finally got revenge on Mahna Mahna after years of abuse and scatted disrespect.

