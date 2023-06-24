30 Day Crime & Mystery Challenge Day 24: The Sopranos

The month of June has us looking at a pretty exciting area that crosses into a lot of areas with crime and mystery challenges. There are some specific things throughout it but others that can spread across many mediums and styles to talk about.

Today, we’re digging looking at the show The Sopranos which definitely has a presence even after all these years. What we want to know was if the show is one you’ve seen, and if not, why, as well as the best and worst of the episodes and of the characters.

Bonus question: Did the ending work for you?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...