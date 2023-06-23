Jeopardy recap for Fri., Jun. 23

Introducing today’s contestants:

Ron, an editor, participates in curling in Brooklyn;

Donna, a librarian, coordinates her library’s trivia game; and

Ben, a content marketing strategist, whose winnings will go toward drums and basements. Ben is a five-day champ with winnings of $49,298.

Jeopardy!

REMEMBER BASEBALL? // BOOKS & AUTHORS // ANIMAL CHANGE A LETTER // WHO REIGNED IN ENGLAND WHEN… // I LEARNED IT ON SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK // KIDS OF THE 70s, REJOICE

DD1 – $1,000 – WHO REIGNED IN ENGLAND WHEN… – Michelangelo finished painting the Sistine Chapel ceiling after 4 years…contractors, am I right? (Ron lost $2,800 from his score of $4,200.)

Scores at first break: Ben $2,800, Donna $1,200, Ron $4,000.

Scores going into DJ: Ben $5,000, Donna $2,600, Ron $2,400.

Double Jeopardy!

AFRICAN-AMERICAN FIRSTS // QUI”ZZ”ICAL // ON BROADWAY // A CHEMISTRY TEST // MUSICAL ACT ETYMOLOGY // SAME FIRST & LAST LETTER GEOGRAPHY

DD2 – $1,600 – MUSICAL ACT ETYMOLOGY – Karen O said this name of her band comes from “A New York City…reaction to everything” (Ben added $1,600 to his leading total of $8,600.)

DD3 – $1,600 – SAME FIRST & LAST LETTER GEOGRAPHY – It flows over 1,300 miles from Highlands near Brazil across Venezuela to the Atlantic (Ron added $3,000 to his score of $4,800 vs. $12,200 for Ben.)

Outstanding three-way contest in which Ben held onto a narrow lead into FJ at $16,200. Ron rallied nicely after scoring on DD3 to enter FJ at $13,800, while Donna offered a strong late move to end DJ at $11,400.

Final Jeopardy!

FEMALE AUTHORS – At age 9 in 1883 she moved west, where she met Annie Pavelka, a young pioneer on whom she would later model a title character

The FJ category proved to be right down Donna the librarian’s alley, as she was the only player to be correct. Donna added $6,000 to win with $17,400.

Final scores: Ben $11,500, Donna $17,400, Ron $0.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the reigning English monarch when Alaska was admitted to the union was Elizabeth II.

One more thing: Ben has this warning for Cris Pannullo regarding the ToC: “I’m coming for you!”

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Henry VIII? DD2 – Who are Yeah Yeah Yeahs? DD3 – What is the Orinoco? FJ – Who was Willa Cather?

