Jeopardy recap for Fri., Jun. 23

Introducing today’s contestants:
- Ron, an editor, participates in curling in Brooklyn;
- Donna, a librarian, coordinates her library’s trivia game; and
- Ben, a content marketing strategist, whose winnings will go toward drums and basements. Ben is a five-day champ with winnings of $49,298.
Jeopardy!
REMEMBER BASEBALL? // BOOKS & AUTHORS // ANIMAL CHANGE A LETTER // WHO REIGNED IN ENGLAND WHEN… // I LEARNED IT ON SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK // KIDS OF THE 70s, REJOICE
DD1 – $1,000 – WHO REIGNED IN ENGLAND WHEN… – Michelangelo finished painting the Sistine Chapel ceiling after 4 years…contractors, am I right? (Ron lost $2,800 from his score of $4,200.)
Scores at first break: Ben $2,800, Donna $1,200, Ron $4,000.
Scores going into DJ: Ben $5,000, Donna $2,600, Ron $2,400.
Double Jeopardy!
AFRICAN-AMERICAN FIRSTS // QUI”ZZ”ICAL // ON BROADWAY // A CHEMISTRY TEST // MUSICAL ACT ETYMOLOGY // SAME FIRST & LAST LETTER GEOGRAPHY
DD2 – $1,600 – MUSICAL ACT ETYMOLOGY – Karen O said this name of her band comes from “A New York City…reaction to everything” (Ben added $1,600 to his leading total of $8,600.)
DD3 – $1,600 – SAME FIRST & LAST LETTER GEOGRAPHY – It flows over 1,300 miles from Highlands near Brazil across Venezuela to the Atlantic (Ron added $3,000 to his score of $4,800 vs. $12,200 for Ben.)
Outstanding three-way contest in which Ben held onto a narrow lead into FJ at $16,200. Ron rallied nicely after scoring on DD3 to enter FJ at $13,800, while Donna offered a strong late move to end DJ at $11,400.
Final Jeopardy!
FEMALE AUTHORS – At age 9 in 1883 she moved west, where she met Annie Pavelka, a young pioneer on whom she would later model a title character
The FJ category proved to be right down Donna the librarian’s alley, as she was the only player to be correct. Donna added $6,000 to win with $17,400.
Final scores: Ben $11,500, Donna $17,400, Ron $0.
Odds and Ends
Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the reigning English monarch when Alaska was admitted to the union was Elizabeth II.
One more thing: Ben has this warning for Cris Pannullo regarding the ToC: “I’m coming for you!”
Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Henry VIII? DD2 – Who are Yeah Yeah Yeahs? DD3 – What is the Orinoco? FJ – Who was Willa Cather?