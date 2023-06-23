Genre-Savvy #14: Romance

Hey everybody, it’s Friday once again! This means it’s time to discuss a video game genre – this time we’re covering romance games!

What are your Top 5? What works for you in this genre and what doesn’t? If you don’t like this genre, tell us why it leaves you cold.

Like science fiction, this is once again more thematic than mechanical, so feel free to play it straight or get creative with your picks. Are visual novels your favorite genre? Do you play the Mass Effect games primarily as romance narratives? Are your Sims always woohoo’ing? Let’s discuss.

