Today’s contestants are:

Andrea, a community organizer & stay-at-home daughter, a “city girl” who got the worst of an encounter with a calf;

Dan, a university lecturer, was on a plane that didn’t lose an engine, it just wasn’t working; and

Ben, a content marketing strategist, knows eating donuts overnight is a great way to gain weight for a role. Ben is a four-day champ with winnings of $37,293.

Jeopardy!

STATE EMBLEMS // MOVIE TITLE CONNECTIONS // 20th CENTURY HAPPENINGS // MED. ABBREV. // “CHAIN” // OF FUELS

DD1 – $1,000 – STATE EMBLEMS – Illinois has a state microbe to honor Peoria’s 1940s role in first mass-producing this antibiotic (Dan doubled to $2,000.)

Scores at first break: Ben $4,400, Dan $2,600, Andrea $3,200.

Scores going into DJ: Ben $8,000, Dan $6,800, Andrea $3,200.

Double Jeopardy!

GOING DUTCH // 12-LETTER WORDS // WRITING ON THE WALLS // TRUMPET TOOTIN’ // LET’S “T” UP THE MAP // VAMPIRE-POURRI

DD2 – $1,600 – 12-LETTER WORDS – An unlucky incident; in British law, it’s a verdict of accidental death not due to crime or negligence (Andrea dropped $3,000 from her third-place total of $6,400 vs. $12,000 for Ben.)

DD3 – $1,600 – WRITING ON THE WALLS – Alistair Moffat’s nonfiction book on this structure is called “Rome’s Greatest Frontier” (Andrea, again in third, lost $2,500 from her score of $4,200 vs. $12,400 for Ben.)

Once again today, Ben was able to fend off an opponent’s rally in DJ with a solid finish, leading into FJ at $15,200 vs. $12,000 for Dan and $4,500 for Andrea, who missed both DDs in DJ.

Final Jeopardy!

THE 19th CENTURY – In 1823 he wrote, “in the war between those new governments and Spain we declared our neutrality”

Only Andrea was correct on FJ. Dan wagered $0, which normally would have earned him the victory, but Ben was able to anticipate that bet and only wagered $3,195. So by a margin of $5, Ben finished on top with $12,005 for a five-day total of $49,298 and an invite to the ToC.

Final scores: Ben $12,005, Dan $12,000, Andrea $7,501.

Odds and Ends

Vampire vexations: No one knew that “You’re Dead” is the theme from the FX series “What We Do in the Shadows”, or that Drusilla is a character from the TV series that debuted in 1997, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”.

FJ wagering strategy: Since he decided on a small wager from the lead, Ben might also have considered betting $200 or less, since Dan had enough room to wager up to $2,999 and still defend against a possible double-up by Andrea.

Mayim’s musings: There was a clue about “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”, which Mayim has seen “so many times”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is penicillin ? DD2 – What is misadventure? DD3 – What is Hadrian’s Wall? FJ – Who was Monroe?

