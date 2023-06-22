It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 16, Episode 4 – “Frank Vs. Russia” DISCUSSION

“Charlie cheers on Frank at a local chess tournament against a Russian grandmaster. Dennis helps Mac and Dee find boyfriends after getting irritated by Mac’s current boyfriend, Johnny.”

This episode is the hardest I’ve laughed at this show in a few years. I also appreciate that they commented on a “current” event without making their opinion known or directly stating the event that they’re referencing. The amount of social commentary in season 14, for example, sorta got in the way of jokes, but the current season is threading it more naturally. What did you think of the episode? Discuss below.

