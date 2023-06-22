Comic Book Chat – Comic Con Season 2023

Comic Con Season is under way! I attended Three Rivers Con a few weeks back and I know some people attending Heroes Con this weekend.

Are you attending any comic cons or other types of conventions this year?

If you are going on vacation, are there any comic book stores you’ll be visiting while in the area?

What is your dream convention? Which would you like to attend if money were no object and you had unlimited vacation days?

Are you hesitant about going to conventions because of the spectre of Covid?

Do you think conventions will end in the near future?

Some questions to get the Chat started. Feel free to share some memories of conventions past in the comment section.

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

