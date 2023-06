#41 is a track off the Crash album by Dave Matthews Band. It’s one of my favorite songs from the group.

Speaking of 41, today is my 41st birthday.

Once again, I’m including the other June birthdays in celebration today as well as those that share June 22nd birthday with me.

Thanks for always sticking by me, through thick and thin and picking me up when I need it.

I appreciate the laughter and merriment as well.

Hope you have a great day!

