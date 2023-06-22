2023 NBA Draft Live Thread

Welcome, one and all to the Spurs drafting Victor Wembanyama 2023 NBA Draft, where future stars will be picked by 30 teams in the NBA!

But seriously, even though we know where draft prospect Victor Wembanyama will go, it’s gonna be very interesting since many people have considered this year’s draft class to be very deep. And also, there’s still the possibility of trades happening during the draft (as evident with examples like the Westbrook trade to the Lakers in 2021 and the confusion of the Knicks trade in 2022).

So everyone be reasonable and have fun like we did during the playoffs.

Round 1 Draft Order:

San Antonio Spurs Charlotte Hornets Portland Trail Blazers Houston Rockets Detroit Pistons Orlando Magic Indiana Pacers Washington Wizards Utah Jazz Dallas Mavericks Orlando Magic (from Bulls) Oklahoma City Thunder Toronto Raptors New Orleans Pelicans Atlanta Hawks Utah Jazz (from Timberwolves) Los Angeles Lakers Miami Heat Golden State Warriors Houston Rockets (from Clippers) Brooklyn Nets (from Suns) Brooklyn Nets Portland Trail Blazers (from Knicks) Sacramento Kings Memphis Grizzlies Indiana Pacers (from Cavaliers) Charlotte Hornets (from Nuggets) Utah Jazz (from Sixers) Denver Nuggets (from Pacers via Celtics) Los Angeles Clippers (from Bucks)

