WW 209: Vampires vs Werewolves (Day 4)

It was a warm night in Tulsa, Oklahoma. With a low of 74°, and no precipitation, this was 4° above the average for this time of year. Ray Muse had taken to walking about on warm nights like tonight. Maybe it was the stale air that kept him awake, or the feral bloodlust of lupine origin, who could say? Ray found himself on the west bank of the Arkansas River in the suburb of Jenks. He broke into the Oklahoma Aquarium, the state’s only freestanding aquarium, containing over 200 exhibits, including a shark tank, and gazed at some of the beautiful fish. He thought about how a year’s membership only cost $75, and included free admission, discounts on special events, including ZZZs in the Seas and HallowMarine, savings on admission for additional guests, and discounts on purchases in the Oklahoma Aquarium gift shop. Jenks residents also received a 50% discount on their memberships. What a deal, he thought, as he was pushed into the shark tank.

Ray Muse/sic has died. They were a Vanilla Wolf.

Twilight is on Thursday, June 19th at 8PM Tulsa Time CDT. (9PM EST)

Vote tracker available here.

Win Conditions + Win Conditions: Wolves win if they eradicate the vampires and become the majority faction.

Vampires win if they eradicate the wolves and become the majority faction.

Town wins if all scum are dead.

If no living players can become scum, then the largest faction wins at Twilight. [collapse]

Werewolves Werewolf Mechanics: Starts with the Alpha and one vanilla wolf on Night 0.

All wolves will share a chat.

Wolves bitten by vampires will die, with the exception of the Alpha.

Each night, one wolf is selected to carry out the bite. Every bite has a 50/50 chance to either recruit or kill (RNG, wolves do not choose the type of bite). Recruitment is instantaneous. Werewolf Roles: 1 Alpha: is immune to attacks from vanilla vampires. Once during this game, the alpha can carry out his own 100% accurate kill on the same night as the wolf night action. May be killed if bitten by Dracula.

1-4 Vanilla Wolves [collapse]

Vampires Vampire Mechanics: Starts with only Dracula on Night 0. Dracula gets a Night 0 attempt with 100% success rate to recruit a thrall (vanilla vampire).

Each vampire will enter a shared chat with their biter.

Each vampire can only ever attempt to bite two others, with the exception of Dracula specifically using their one shot night kill.

Vampires bitten by wolves will die, with the exception of Dracula.

Vampires have 1/2 the recruitment success rate of their original biter. If they bite a vanilla wolf, it becomes a killing bite 100% of the time. Vampire Roles: 0 Dracula: 2-shot 100% accurate recruitment, one of which is the Night 0 recruitment. Gets a one-shot 100% accurate kill. If Dracula chooses to kill, no one gets to recruit that night. Dracula is immune to vanilla wolf bites. May be killed if bitten by the Alpha. Dracula always knows how many vampires are in the game at the start of each day.

1-6 Vanilla Vampires: has 1/2 the recruitment accuracy of their sire. If a vampire dies, they can no longer communicate with anyone they shared a bite with. [collapse]

Independent Goth Kid (Independent): Personal win if bitten and turned during the game. Will have a dual status as both a goth kid and as their recruited faction. Personal loss if the game finishes and they are unturned. [collapse]

Town Winchester: This townie will kill werewolves or vampires with 100% accuracy and has a 50% chance to kill when the target is human. Can be recruited by either faction to add a one-shot night kill action to their team.

Naturally Immune: This townie cannot be recruited by scum. If they are bitten by scum, they will be told who targeted them and will die the next day at twilight if applicable. They will die the same night if successfully targeted for a kill by the Alpha, Dracula, or a Winchester.

Poison Blood: This townie will take any scum who bites them to the grave with them on the same night, including Dracula or the Alpha. Will not take other townies to the grave.

Witch Doctor: Once per night, this player may choose someone and prevent a recruitment or death. They may self-target. Cannot choose same target 2 nights in a row. Gets a Night 0 action. Adds a protective action to their faction if recruited.

Vanilla Town: You are VT [collapse]

Rules RP is optional , but appreciated!

, but appreciated! Please try to make at least 2 posts a day . If you’re in a situation where you can’t reach that requirement, please notify Jam (@JamMoritarty:disqus) or Lutair (@lutair:disqus) through discord or a tag!

. If you’re in a situation where you can’t reach that requirement, please notify Jam (@JamMoritarty:disqus) or Lutair (@lutair:disqus) through discord or a tag! Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your team or mod communications. This will result in an instant mod kill.

Do NOT edit or delete any posts without mod permission.

Do NOT belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. [collapse]

Players sic @sic_humor:disqus VW Marlowe @MarloweSpade01:disqus jake @forget_it_jake:disqus MSD @DekaTria:disqus Poison Blood Lindsay @gaydisaster:disqus VT Wasp @theamazingwasp:disqus Dracula Josephus @JosephusBrown:disqus Goth kid/vampire Indy @inndeeeeed2:disqus Owen @owen11203:disqus VV Goat @GoatfulDead:disqus Flubba @flubbagunto:disqus Quee @mrsqueequeg:disqus VV Copy @copywight:disqus Dourif @douriflemoko:disqus Lamb @theprincethatwaspromised:disqus Backups: Cork @2bruce2:disqus Stars @starstheycomeandgo:disqus Spectators: beinggreen @beinggreenbeingonDisqus:disqus Side @side_character:disqus Pablo @Taffy_0831:disqus raven @ravenampersand:disqus [collapse]

Lutair and Jam are co-mods of this game. Our tags are @lutair:disqus and @JamMoritarty:disqus if you need anything!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...