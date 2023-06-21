The Weekly Wrestling Thread agrees with CM Punk and FTR

It was a wild week in wrestling. AEW Collision wound up being a great debut and hopefully a sign of good things for this show. WWE had its highs and lows but was overall good.

Best WWE match of the week: Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio

Runner-ups: Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker; Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate

Best AEW match of the week: CM Punk, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler vs. Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson

Runner-ups: MJF vs. Adam Cole; Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Hangman Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castignoli, and Wheeler Yuta



Worst WWE match of the week: Karrion Kross and Scarlett vs. A.J. Styles and Michin (there were worse matches from WWE this past week but those matches had no chance of being good; this match had three good performers and should have been much better)

Worst AEW match of the week: Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue (almost went with Jeff and Karen Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Mark and Papa Briscoe and Aubrey Edwards but I enjoyed Jeff hamming it up, while watching Toni Storm try to wrestle just makes me wish I was dead; at least Blue got her revenge on Collision)

