Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Lee, a professor, whose daughter is in a U.K. rock band;

Nabeela, a cooperative education coordinator, shares a name with a Nobel Prize winner; and

Ben, a content marketing strategist, is a musician who once played before three people. Ben is a three-day champ with winnings of $21,293.

Jeopardy!

COLLECT ‘EM ALL! // -OLOGIES // MISHEARD LYRICS // OFFICIAL NICKNAMES // NEVADA // THE “SILVER” STATE

DD1 – $800 – OFFICIAL NICKNAMES – For 2020, the centennial year of American women getting to vote, Philadelphia got this altered nickname (Ben added $1,000 to his leading score of $4,400.)

Scores at first break: Ben $3,800, Nabeela $1,800, Lee $2,000.

Scores going into DJ: Ben $7,400, Nabeela $3,400, Lee $1,600.

Double Jeopardy!

THE PLOT THICKENS // ALLITERATION // HISTORY IS ELEMENTAL // CELEBS // DISCOVERY AND INVENTION // SHOE GAZING

DD2 – $1,600 – THE PLOT THICKENS – A group of Trojan refugees reach Latium at the mouth of the Tiber River (Lee lost $1,000 from his third-place total of $1,600.)

DD3 – $1,200 – ALLITERATION – In 2022 getting a chance to see Taylor Swift in concert was the definition of this challenging phrase (Ben dropped $1,400 from his score of $8,600 vs. $2,200 for Nabeela.)

Nabeela got close to Ben’s lead in DJ, but then took some backward steps, after which Ben finished strongly to put it away into FJ at $15,200 vs. $6,200 for Nabeela and $4,600 for Lee.

Final Jeopardy!

BODIES OF WATER – The Bass Strait divides Tasmania & mainland Australia & hydrographers have disputed which of these 2 larger bodies it’s part of

Ben and Nabeela were correct on FJ. Ben added $800 to win with $16,000 for a four-day total of $37,293.

Final scores: Ben $16,000, Nabeela $12,200, Lee $3,199.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the collectible object that’s designed to look like a duck is a decoy.

Strategy corner: On the last clue of DJ for which no one rang in, the only way for Nabeela to keep the game alive would have been to take a chance and get that clue correct. However, by taking an incorrect guess, she would have fallen behind Lee and lost control in the race for second money.

Judging the writers: DD3 might have been more on point if it was phrased as “getting a chance to pay admission to see Taylor Swift”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “City of Sisterly Love”? DD2 – What is “The Aeneid”? DD3 – What is tough ticket? FJ – What are the Pacific and Indian Oceans?

