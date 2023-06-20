Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jun. 20

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Janie, a scrum master, hiked an active volcano in the dark;

Tym, a cryptocurrency & angel investor, had a respirator blowout while climbing Mt. Everest; and

Ben, a content marketing strategist, inadvertently named his dog after a beer. Ben is a two-day champ with winnings of $15,198.

Jeopardy!

LET’S STICK TOGETHER // ARCHITECTS // VOWEL, VOWEL, CONSONANT, CONSONANT // NONPROFITS // AMERICAN HISTORY // RIPLE “A”-RATED FOOD

DD1 – $800 – ARCHITECTS – In the 1690s he began designing the twin-domed Royal Hospital for seamen in London (Janie lost $1,500 from her score of $4,400 vs. $6,200 for Ben.)

Scores at first break: Ben $3,200, Tym $0, Janie $1,200.

Scores going into DJ: Ben $5,600, Tym -$1,000, Janie $3,500.

Double Jeopardy!

LET’S STICK TOGETHER // CHAPTER & VERSE // LOVE ISLAND U.K. // THAT MUSICAL ACT IS UNREAL! // THERE WILL BE MATH // JUST SAY…

DD2 – $1,200 – JUST SAY… – Its headwaters are near Monte Viso in the Alps (Tym bet the table limit and dropped to -$5,000.)

DD3 – $1,600 – LOVE ISLAND U.K. – Bligh me! In 1970 the British high commissioner in New Zealand became gov. of this very small, volcanic island in the South Pacific (Janie lost $2,000 from her total of $9,500 vs. $6,000 for Ben.)

Once again, all three DDs were missed, but even though two of those misses were from Janie, she was still able to hold first place into FJ at $7,500 vs. $6,800 for Ben. Tym finished out of the running at -$3,800.

Final Jeopardy!

THE OLYMPICS – This sport that made its Olympic debut in 1988 has a playing surface of only about 45 square feet

Both players were incorrect on FJ. Ben only wagered $705 and took the victory when Janie went big, winning with $6,095 for a three-day total of $21,293.

Final scores: Ben $6,095, Tym -$3,800, Janie $500.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the Brooklyn Dodger whose name is on a foundation that helps minority kids go to college is Jackie Robinson.

Judging the writers: In ARCHITECTS, a clue showed a photo of a building, and the text seemed to imply that it wanted the specific name of “this building in Nantes, France”, rather than the general category to which it belongs (“courthouse”).

One more thing: They slipped in a category where the bottom three would have been much easier to solve if it was played top-down and in order, as everything in JUST SAY… was intended to be a two-letter response that ends in “o” (which was not explained when introduced).

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Wren? DD2 – What is the Po? DD3 – What is Pitcairn? FJ – What is table tennis?

