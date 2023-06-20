Creative Endeavors Is Born For The Beach

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below. Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Piping Plover Chicks! It’s time for some baby pictures. In early Spring the Piping Plovers migrate to Cape Cod, and in late June their babies arrive. Because they nest on the beaches out in the open Piping Plovers are very vulnerable to all sorts of dangers, especially from humans. As a protected species, the areas in which they build nests are blocked off until their babies are born and fledged. A Piping Plover mom will usually lay about 4 eggs on average, and stick with the babies until the end of the season. Here are some pictures of this season’s Piping Plover Chicks, along with their mother, I’ve taken so far

