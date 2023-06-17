30 Day Crime & Mystery Challenge Day 17: Supernatural Detectives & Mysteries

The month of June has us looking at a pretty exciting area that crosses into a lot of areas with crime and mystery challenges. There are some specific things throughout it but others that can spread across many mediums and styles to talk about.

Today, we’re going to kick things off by talking about your best and worst when it comes to the specific slice of supernatural detectives, mysteries, and elements of law and order. There are a lot of properties in this mix and we want to know the best and worst from your mediums of choice!

Bonus Question: What lesser known character or property do you wish would be known by more people? Give us your primary recommendation!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...