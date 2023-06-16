WW 209: Vampires vs Werewolves (Day 3)

The city of Tulsa slept, ignoring the sounds of freight trains, whose tracks bisect the city in every direction. Deckard Cain pored over his notes. The previous days slaying cleared up some of the cloud of evil which hung over Tulsa, but something else was still unsolved. He looked at one of the tomes just after vampires and volepeople. Werewolves. That must be it. He drank his usual garlic, holy water, and silver powder slurry and prepared for his usual 2 hours of sleep. If one of those beasts were to drink his blood they would surely perish with him. Unfortunately, it was not a bite which awoke him, but the crunch of his neck being snapped.

MSD/Deckard Cain has died. They were the Poison Blood.

Meanwhile, the chief of police of Forks, Washington stayed awake in his den. He thought of his poor daughter. Had she felt this alone? Had she felt this hunger? No, those vampires were fundamentally different than what he was now. First of all, he didn’t even sparkle. Plus he didn’t get a cool psychic power. Much less cool, he thought. Unfortunately, that was his last thought.

Owen/Charlie Swan has died. They were a Vanilla Vampire.

Marceline thought about how odd a week it had been. She had been turned into a double vampire. It didn’t come with much besides a strong craving for blood. Not just the color red, but real human blood. This was rather uncool. Still, that Dracula person was pretty fun. At least until they were merc’d by that country singer. Again, weird week. As Marceline was similarly merc’d, she thought one last time what a weird week it had been. Why had she even gone to Tulsa, again?

Quee/Marceline has died. They were a Vanilla Vampire.

Just before the sun rose, the Alpha gazed at the silvering sky and thought once more of that board which had town the two apart. The Alpha had, of course, ordered the modern version of that desk and placed the board the objectively correct way, but they couldn’t show their ex-lover how right they were. They couldn’t show their little batbat anything anymore. A tear found its way onto the wolf’s shaggy cheek. A new day dawned on Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A note about how night actions resolve: recruitments trigger at night and deaths trigger at dawn. Meaning, a biter could turn their bitee at night and then, if either was targeted for a successful kill, the biter OR bitee are killed at dawn.

Players will be notified if a faction is wiped out.

Twilight is on Monday, June 19th at 8PM Tulsa Time CDT. (9PM EST)

Vote tracker available here.

Win Conditions + Win Conditions: Wolves win if they eradicate the vampires and become the majority faction.

Vampires win if they eradicate the wolves and become the majority faction.

Town wins if all scum are dead.

If no living players can become scum, then the largest faction wins at Twilight. [collapse]

Werewolves Werewolf Mechanics: Starts with the Alpha and one vanilla wolf on Night 0.

All wolves will share a chat.

Wolves bitten by vampires will die, with the exception of the Alpha.

Each night, one wolf is selected to carry out the bite. Every bite has a 50/50 chance to either recruit or kill (RNG, wolves do not choose the type of bite). Recruitment is instantaneous. Werewolf Roles: 1 Alpha: is immune to attacks from vanilla vampires. Once during this game, the alpha can carry out his own 100% accurate kill on the same night as the wolf night action. May be killed if bitten by Dracula.

1-4 Vanilla Wolves [collapse]

Vampires Vampire Mechanics: Starts with only Dracula on Night 0. Dracula gets a Night 0 attempt with 100% success rate to recruit a thrall (vanilla vampire).

Each vampire will enter a shared chat with their biter.

Each vampire can only ever attempt to bite two others, with the exception of Dracula specifically using their one shot night kill.

Vampires bitten by wolves will die, with the exception of Dracula.

Vampires have 1/2 the recruitment success rate of their original biter. If they bite a vanilla wolf, it becomes a killing bite 100% of the time. Vampire Roles: 0 Dracula: 2-shot 100% accurate recruitment, one of which is the Night 0 recruitment. Gets a one-shot 100% accurate kill. If Dracula chooses to kill, no one gets to recruit that night. Dracula is immune to vanilla wolf bites. May be killed if bitten by the Alpha. Dracula always knows how many vampires are in the game at the start of each day.

1-4 Vanilla Vampires: has 1/2 the recruitment accuracy of their sire. If a vampire dies, they can no longer communicate with anyone they shared a bite with. [collapse]

Independent Goth Kid (Independent): Personal win if bitten and turned during the game. Will have a dual status as both a goth kid and as their recruited faction. Personal loss if the game finishes and they are unturned. [collapse]

Town Winchester: This townie will kill werewolves or vampires with 100% accuracy and has a 50% chance to kill when the target is human. Can be recruited by either faction to add a one-shot night kill action to their team.

Naturally Immune: This townie cannot be recruited by scum. If they are bitten by scum, they will be told who targeted them and will die the next day at twilight if applicable. They will die the same night if successfully targeted for a kill by the Alpha, Dracula, or a Winchester.

Poison Blood: This townie will take any scum who bites them to the grave with them on the same night, including Dracula or the Alpha. Will not take other townies to the grave.

Witch Doctor: Once per night, this player may choose someone and prevent a recruitment or death. They may self-target. Cannot choose same target 2 nights in a row. Gets a Night 0 action. Adds a protective action to their faction if recruited.

Vanilla Town: You are VT [collapse]

Rules RP is optional , but appreciated!

, but appreciated! Please try to make at least 2 posts a day . If you’re in a situation where you can’t reach that requirement, please notify Jam (@JamMoritarty:disqus) or Lutair (@lutair:disqus) through discord or a tag!

. If you’re in a situation where you can’t reach that requirement, please notify Jam (@JamMoritarty:disqus) or Lutair (@lutair:disqus) through discord or a tag! Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your team or mod communications. This will result in an instant mod kill.

Do NOT edit or delete any posts without mod permission.

Do NOT belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. [collapse]

Players sic @sic_humor:disqus Marlowe @MarloweSpade01:disqus jake @forget_it_jake:disqus MSD @DekaTria:disqus Poison Blood Lindsay @gaydisaster:disqus VT Wasp @theamazingwasp:disqus Dracula Josephus @JosephusBrown:disqus Indy @inndeeeeed2:disqus Owen @owen11203:disqus VV Goat @GoatfulDead:disqus Flubba @flubbagunto:disqus Quee @mrsqueequeg:disqus VV Copy @copywight:disqus Dourif @douriflemoko:disqus Lamb @theprincethatwaspromised:disqus Backups: Cork @2bruce2:disqus Stars @starstheycomeandgo:disqus Spectators: beinggreen @beinggreenbeingonDisqus:disqus Side @side_character:disqus Pablo @Taffy_0831:disqus raven @ravenampersand:disqus [collapse]

Lutair and Jam are co-mods of this game. Our tags are @lutair:disqus and @JamMoritarty:disqus if you need anything!

