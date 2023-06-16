Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jun. 16

Introducing today’s contestants:

Erica, an epidemiologist, met the Obamas as part of a college a capella group;

Ben, a content marketing strategist, whose wife got sick during their destination wedding; and

Suzanne, a marketing manager, had a parrot that spoke in her mother’s voice, to her ex-husband’s dismay. Suzanne is a one-day champ with winnings of $18,700.

Jeopardy!

CONTINENTAL GEOGRAPHY // BIRTHSTONES // 3-LETTER WORDS ENDING IN X // GREASE & ROAM // NIGHT SKIES // FINISH LAST

DD1 – $800 – CONTINENTAL GEOGRAPHY – Asia & North America are just 55 miles apart where the Chukchi Peninsula almost meets this Alaskan one (Suzanne lost $1,600 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Suzanne $1,400, Ben $1,800, Erica $1,600.

Scores going into DJ: Suzanne $1,400, Ben $3,800, Erica $2,000.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORIC GROUPS // OPPOSITIONAL BOOK TITLES // GO TELL IT ON THE FOUNTAIN // THAT EUROPEAN LANGUAGE // CUFFING SEASON // THIS IS ALL A BIT MUCH

DD2 – $1,600 – THIS IS ALL A BIT MUCH – It means wastefully extravagant, like an offspring in Luke 15 (Ben dropped $4,000 from his total of $8,600 vs. $3,600 for Erica.)

DD3 – $1,200 – THAT EUROPEAN LANGUAGE – Mark Twain said capitalizing every noun is one of its few good qualities (Erica added $2,600 to her score of $7,600 vs. $9,000 for Ben.)

Ben missed on his DD opportunity in DJ while Erica scored on hers, which made the difference into FJ with Erica at $11,000, Ben with $8,600 and $3,000 for Suzanne.

Final Jeopardy!

AMERICAN GEOGRAPHY – Native Americans called it Okwa-ta, or “wide water”; Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville would rename it for a countryman

Everyone was incorrect, so as it played out, Ben was fortunate to be in a close second place going into FJ. Ben dropped $2,402 and had enough left for the win at $6,198.

Final scores: Suzanne $3,000, Ben $6,198, Erica $4,799.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the team that drafted Ben Simmons following a 10-72 season in 2015-16 is the Philadelphia 76ers.

Mayim’s musings: For a clue about the language spoken in the first IKEA store, Mayim gave it the Swedish pronunciation rather than the one we commonly hear in the U.S.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Seward Peninsula? DD2 – What is prodigal? DD3 – What is German? FJ – What is Lake Pontchartrain?

