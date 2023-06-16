Friday New Music 6/16

Hello! Here’s Friday!
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— The Alarm – Forwards
— Ambré – Who’s Loving You?
— Amnesia Scanner & Freeka Tet – STROBE.RIP
— Arkona – Kob’
— Arts Fishing Club – Rothko Sky
— Asake – Work of Art
— Balmorhea – Pendant World
— Ben Chasny (of Six Organs of Admittance) & Rick Tomlinson – WAVES
— Ben Howard – Is It?
— Betty Lavette – Lavette!
— binki – Antennae EP
— Bonny Doon – Let There Be Music
— Boris and Uniform – Bright New Disease
— Bright Eyes – Cassadaga: A Companion EP
— Bright Eyes – Noise Floor (Rarities 1998 – 2005): A Companion EP
— Bright Eyes – The People’s Key: A Companion EP
— Burt Hussell – High Desert
— Caroline Spence – True North (Deluxe)
— Chocolate Hills (The Orb’s Alex Paterson) – Yarns from the Chocolate Triangle
— Cole Blue – Crushed! EP
— Creep Show (John Grant + Wrangler) – Yawning Abyss
— Creeping Death – Boundless Domain
— Damian Lewis – Mission Creep
— Deer Tick – Emotional Contracts
— Dirty Heads – Midnight Control (Deluxe Edition)
— DJ Rude One and RXK Nephew – The ONEderful Nephew
— Django Django – Off Planet
— Donna Missal – Revel
— The Drive-By Truckers – The Complete Dirty South
— Ellie Dixon – In Case of Emergency EP
— Expensive Music Band – Things to Say at a Barbeque
— Ezra Williams – Supernumeraries
— Far From Saints – Far From Saints
— Five Finger Death Punch – Greatest Hits
— The Flaming Lips – Hypnotist EP
— Frozen Land – Out of the Dark
— Gentle Giant – In’terview (Steven Wilson Remix)
— Gov’t Mule – Peace… Like a River
— Gracie Addams – Good Riddance Deluxe
— Hand Habits – Sugar the Bruise
— Home is Where – the whaler
— J.E. Sunde – Alice, Gloria and Jon
— Jack River – Endless Summer
— Jo Hill – Cinematic Baby EP
— Joel Hoekstra’s 13 – Crash of Life
— Kanii – exiit
— Killer Mike – Michael
— King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation
— Kool Keith – Black Elvis 2
— La Sécurité – Stay Safe!
— Lorelle Meets the Obsolete – Datura
— M. Byrd – The Seed
— Madlib – Shades of Blue (Vinyl Reissue)
— Maisie Peters – The Good Witch
— Man on Man (feat. Faith No More’s Roddy Bottum) – Provincetown
— Max Drazen – Someday EP
— May Rio – French Bath
— Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book
— Modern Tales – Stars Align
— Monograms – A Fine Commitment
— Motörhead – Live At The Montreux Jazz Festival ’07
— Motorpyscho – Yay!
— The Offspring – Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace (15th Anniversary Reissue)
— Origami Angel – The Brightest Days
— Pan Afrikan Peoples Arkestra – 60 Years
— Pelicanman (Petra Haden and Mike Watt) – Planet Chernobyl
— Pet Shop Boys – SMASH – The Singles 1985-2020
— Peter Lewis (of Moby Grape) – Imagination
— Pickle Darling – Laundromat
— PJ Harding – To Fall Asleep EP
— The Poison Arrows – Crime and Soda
— Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…
— Ramuntcho Matta – Ramuntcho Matta (Reissue)
— Robert Glasper – In My Element (Vinyl Reissue)
— Rodeo Boys – Home Movies
— The Rolling Stones – Big Hits (High Tide and Green Grass) (US version) (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Rolling Stones – Flowers (Vinyl Reissue)
— Royal Thunder – Rebuilding the Mountain
— Seriously – Built Environment
— Sigur Rós – ÁTTA (Digital Release)
— Silversun Pickups – Acoustic Thrills EP
— Son Volt – Day of the Doug
— SunYears (Peter Morén of Peter Bjorn & John) – Fetch My Soul!
— Terri Lyne Carrington – TLC & Friends (Reissue)
— The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way
— Texas – The Very Best Of 1989 – 2023
— Tom Grennan – What Ifs & Maybes
— Thy Catafalque – Alföld
— waterbaby – Foam EP
— Wild Up – Julius Eastman Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?
— Willie Jones – Something To Dance To
— Yawning Man – Long Walk of the Navajo
— Youth Sector – Quarrels EP
— Yusuf / Cat Stevens – King of a Land