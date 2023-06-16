Friday New Music 6/16

Hello! Here’s Friday!

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— The Alarm – Forwards

— Ambré – Who’s Loving You?

— Amnesia Scanner & Freeka Tet – STROBE.RIP

— Arkona – Kob’

— Arts Fishing Club – Rothko Sky

— Asake – Work of Art

— Balmorhea – Pendant World

— Ben Chasny (of Six Organs of Admittance) & Rick Tomlinson – WAVES

— Ben Howard – Is It?

— Betty Lavette – Lavette!

— binki – Antennae EP

— Bonny Doon – Let There Be Music

— Boris and Uniform – Bright New Disease

— Bright Eyes – Cassadaga: A Companion EP

— Bright Eyes – Noise Floor (Rarities 1998 – 2005): A Companion EP

— Bright Eyes – The People’s Key: A Companion EP

— Burt Hussell – High Desert

— Caroline Spence – True North (Deluxe)

— Chocolate Hills (The Orb’s Alex Paterson) – Yarns from the Chocolate Triangle

— Cole Blue – Crushed! EP

— Creep Show (John Grant + Wrangler) – Yawning Abyss

— Creeping Death – Boundless Domain

— Damian Lewis – Mission Creep

— Deer Tick – Emotional Contracts

— Dirty Heads – Midnight Control (Deluxe Edition)

— DJ Rude One and RXK Nephew – The ONEderful Nephew

— Django Django – Off Planet

— Donna Missal – Revel

— The Drive-By Truckers – The Complete Dirty South

— Ellie Dixon – In Case of Emergency EP

— Expensive Music Band – Things to Say at a Barbeque

— Ezra Williams – Supernumeraries

— Far From Saints – Far From Saints

— Five Finger Death Punch – Greatest Hits

— The Flaming Lips – Hypnotist EP

— Frozen Land – Out of the Dark

— Gentle Giant – In’terview (Steven Wilson Remix)

— Gov’t Mule – Peace… Like a River

— Gracie Addams – Good Riddance Deluxe

— Hand Habits – Sugar the Bruise

— Home is Where – the whaler

— J.E. Sunde – Alice, Gloria and Jon

— Jack River – Endless Summer

— Jo Hill – Cinematic Baby EP

— Joel Hoekstra’s 13 – Crash of Life

— Kanii – exiit

— Killer Mike – Michael

— King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation

— Kool Keith – Black Elvis 2

— La Sécurité – Stay Safe!

— Lorelle Meets the Obsolete – Datura

— M. Byrd – The Seed

— Madlib – Shades of Blue (Vinyl Reissue)

— Maisie Peters – The Good Witch

— Man on Man (feat. Faith No More’s Roddy Bottum) – Provincetown

— Max Drazen – Someday EP

— May Rio – French Bath

— Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book

— Modern Tales – Stars Align

— Monograms – A Fine Commitment

— Motörhead – Live At The Montreux Jazz Festival ’07

— Motorpyscho – Yay!

— The Offspring – Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace (15th Anniversary Reissue)

— Origami Angel – The Brightest Days

— Pan Afrikan Peoples Arkestra – 60 Years

— Pelicanman (Petra Haden and Mike Watt) – Planet Chernobyl

— Pet Shop Boys – SMASH – The Singles 1985-2020

— Peter Lewis (of Moby Grape) – Imagination

— Pickle Darling – Laundromat

— PJ Harding – To Fall Asleep EP

— The Poison Arrows – Crime and Soda

— Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

— Ramuntcho Matta – Ramuntcho Matta (Reissue)

— Robert Glasper – In My Element (Vinyl Reissue)

— Rodeo Boys – Home Movies

— The Rolling Stones – Big Hits (High Tide and Green Grass) (US version) (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Rolling Stones – Flowers (Vinyl Reissue)

— Royal Thunder – Rebuilding the Mountain

— Seriously – Built Environment

— Sigur Rós – ÁTTA (Digital Release)

— Silversun Pickups – Acoustic Thrills EP

— Son Volt – Day of the Doug

— SunYears (Peter Morén of Peter Bjorn & John) – Fetch My Soul!

— Terri Lyne Carrington – TLC & Friends (Reissue)

— The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way

— Texas – The Very Best Of 1989 – 2023

— Tom Grennan – What Ifs & Maybes

— Thy Catafalque – Alföld

— waterbaby – Foam EP

— Wild Up – Julius Eastman Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?

— Willie Jones – Something To Dance To

— Yawning Man – Long Walk of the Navajo

— Youth Sector – Quarrels EP

— Yusuf / Cat Stevens – King of a Land

