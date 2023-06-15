The Day Thread Is Just West of Weird (June 15, 2023)

Some part of me still finds it a little hard to believe that it’s been 11 years since Gravity Falls first aired “Tourist Trapped,” its premiere episode, on the Disney Channel. The fact that it does not feel like it has been that long since the show was on TV probably says a lot about how much it’s had an impact on me. Admittedly, though, it probably helped that, despite only having two seasons with 40 episodes total, its sporadic scheduling made it so that the show was airing new episodes over the course of nearly four years, so it’s really only been seven years since it last aired a full-length episode (that’s still a pretty long time, though). Yet even with its long absence, this show has had a big effect on family television programming, with its likable and relatable characters, its overarching storyline, as well as its humour and writing in general, all of which have given way to more shows ostensibly aimed at younger audiences telling larger and more complex stories that anyone of any age can enjoy. With the success of Gravity Falls, many members of the show’s animation crew have gone on to create their own shows, such as The Owl House, Amphibia, and Inside Job, to name a few.

Even if you’re one of those skeptics who thinks that all “kids’ shows” are terrible, I do hope you’ll still consider giving this show a chance. I may be a little biased, since it is the source from which I picked my username, after all, but I do believe Gravity Falls is worth the watch.

Remember, reality is an illusion, the universe is a hologram, buy gold, bye!

(Did I also mention that there were secret messages in every episode that fans would go nuts over deciphering, and that there may also be one in this header?)

