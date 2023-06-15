Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JUNE 15TH, 2023:

Look Into My Eyes (Sundance Now)

My Journey To 50 (BET+)

Rap Battlefield Season Two Premiere (Max)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season Two Premiere (Paramount+)

Swiping America Series Premiere (Max)

True Crime Story: Look Into My Eyes (Sundance/Sundance Now/AMC+)

FRIDAY, JUNE 16TH, 2023:

Black Clover: Sword Of The Wizard King (Netflix)

Gold Rush: White Water Season Seven Finale (Discovery)

Extraction 2 (Netflix)

Outlander Season 7A Premiere (Starz)

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (CBS)

SATURDAY, JUNE 17TH, 2023:

Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper Series Premiere (NatGeo Wild)

Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, JUNE 18TH, 2023:

Beachside Brawl Season Premiere (Food)

1883 Series Premiere (Paramount+)

Endeavour On Masterpiece (PBS)

Search Party With Brandon Johnson Series Premiere (Weather Channel)

The Great Food Truck Race Season Premiere (Food)

The Walking Dead: Dead City Series Premiere (AMC)

MONDAY, JUNE 19TH, 2023:

Take Care Of Maya (Netflix)

The Great American Recipe Season Two Premiere (PBS)

TUESDAY, JUNE 20TH, 2023:

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21ST, 2023:

Class Of ’09 Season One Finale (Hulu)

LA Fire & Rescue Series Premiere (NBC)

Secret Invasion Series Premiere (Disney+)

