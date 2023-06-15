Comic Book Chat – Michael Keaton is Batman!

Michael Keaton is back as Batman in The Flash, which races into theaters Friday June 16th.

Today we will look back on Keaton’s performance as Batman in Tim Burton’s Bat -Films and discuss his long awaited return as the Caped Crusader.

We will also discuss The Flash and your hopes, fears, trepidations for the film.

We will also try to decide if Michael Keaton is the best Batman or not.

Thanks for stopping by to Chat and be sure to take some to visit The Weekly Comics Thread and the Iron Age Podcast.

