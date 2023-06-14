Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (June 14, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Keina Suda’s 2nd album, Ghost Pop, arrived a couple weeks ago, and it is so, so good. As a bonus, he just did a new First Take for my favorite song, “Darling”. You should give it a listen! The arrangement really emphasizes the sudden tempo changes (I’ve been told that “tempo” is the right word to describe this, but all I know is a like it when songs suddenly go wild, and this one does that.)

Want to hear more? Check out the first song on the album, and then just keep the playlist going and listen to the whole album.

Anyway…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

