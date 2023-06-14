The Weekly Wrestling Thread Remembers The Iron Sheik

The wrestling world is still morning The Iron Sheik. He’s one of the most famous wrestlers of the 1980s, being the quintessential foreign heel. He’s gotten attention in recent years for his completely deranged Twitter account. By far his best and most memorable match was his famous “boot camp” match with Sgt. Slaughter:

Best WWE match of the week: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser

Best AEW match of the week: Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland



Worst WWE match of the week: Axiom and Scrypts vs. Dabba-Kato (honestly this match wasn’t that bad, but it wasn’t very good either)

Worst AEW match of the week: Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy Gunn vs. Serpentico, Angelico, and Luther

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...