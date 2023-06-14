Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jun. 14

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Neilay, a psychiatrist, is fascinated by starts and planets;

Holly, an English professor, sings and plays guitar in a band with an Emma Boettcher-inspired song; and

Suresh, a networking engineer, wants to travel just like the Clue Crew. Suresh is a six-day champ with winnings of $96,595.

Jeopardy!

GO, CANADA // A NOVEL CATEGORY // 3-, 4- OR 5-LETTER WORDS // RANDOM STUFF // HOLIDAYS & OBSERVANCES // A CHORUS LINE

DD1 – $600 – HOLIDAYS & OBSERVANCES – The liturgical season of Lent begins on this holy day in the middle of the week (Holly added $1,600 to her score of $3,600.)

Scores at first break: Suresh $0, Holly $2,600, Neilay -$800.

Scores going into DJ: Suresh $2,000, Holly $5,200, Neilay $800.

Double Jeopardy!

UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE SITES // GIMME 5 // “M”PIRES // LATINO ACTORS & ACTRESSES // MEDICINE // J NOT SOUNDING LIKE JUH

DD2 – $1,200 – MEDICINE – This word has multiple meanings, as in I was ___ to a cardiologist because I had ___ pain in my teeth from my heart issues (Neilay went from third to first by doubling to $9,600 vs. $6,800 for both opponents.)

DD3 – $1,200 – J NOT SOUNDING LIKE JUH – The name of this fictional character in many tales is followed by -ismo in a Spanish word for womanizing (Neilay dropped $4,000 from his score of $14,000 vs. $7,200 for Suresh.)

Neilay found both DDs in DJ and was poised to take a commanding position on DD3 but missed, so he held just a slim margin into FJ at $12,400 vs. $12,000 for Holly and $5,200 for Suresh.

Final Jeopardy!

TV & FILM CHARACTERS – He debuted on TV in 1967; the show’s creator wanted someone from behind the Iron Curtain to be on “our side”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Holly only bet $1,500 and took the win when Neilay went big. Holly’s victory was worth $10,500. Suresh will be back in the next Tournament of Champions.

Final scores: Suresh $5,200, Holly $10,500, Neilay $799.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: Fans of The Cure were probably even sadder than usual when no one could name the group after being provided lyrics from their hit “Lovesong” (it sounded like either Robert Smith or The Cure would have been acceptable responses).

Clue selection strategy: This game was played entirely top-down, and in round one, once a category was started they stayed there until it was completed.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Ash Wednesday? DD2 – What is referred? DD3 – Who is Don Juan? FJ – Who is Chekov?

