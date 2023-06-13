Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jun. 13

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Laura, a nonprofit fundraiser, raised money in association with Tom Hanks;

Joe, a graduate student in physics, looks forward to peering into a telescope; and

Suresh, a networking engineer, whose wife puts up with his casual attitude about airports. Suresh is a five-day champ with winnings of $82,194.

Jeopardy!

DADJECTIVES // FLOWERS // THE YEAR OF THE HORSE // LET’S CHECK YOUR FAMILY HISTORY // ACCESSORIES // AFTER THE FACT

DD1 – $600 – FLOWERS – The trailing arbutus, which once told the Pilgrims spring was here, is also called this, a name the Pilgrims knew well (Joe doubled to $3,200.)

Scores at first break: Suresh $2,800, Joe $1,000, Laura $600.

Scores going into DJ: Suresh $5,000, Joe $3,200, Laura $200.

Double Jeopardy!

DEEP BOOKS // PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN SLOGANS // SILENT K WORDS // 4-LETTER WORLD CITIES // CROP TO IT // STAND-UP SPECIALS

DD2 – $1,600 – 4-LETTER WORLD CITIES – In 2022 it was the site of 2 FIFA World Cup venues (Joe lost $3,000 from his total of $4,400 vs. $6,200 for Suresh.)

DD3 – $2,000 – SILENT K WORDS – Sir Francis Bacon wrote, “Ipsa scientia potestas est”, often translated to this phrase (Laura remained in third after losing $2,000 from her score of $2,600.)

Suresh’s opponents both missed a DD in DJ, but Joe was able to recover well enough to remain in contention into FJ at $7,200 vs. $11,800 for Suresh and $600 for Laura.

Final Jeopardy!

ACTORS – He starred in the 2 films whose soundtracks were the 2 bestselling albums of 1978

Suresh and Laura were correct on FJ, with Suresh adding $2,601 to win with $14,401 for a six-day total of $96,595.

Final scores: Suresh $14,401, Joe $1,200, Laura $1,199.

Odds and ends

Tough category of the day: The players missed three clues related to horses, including not getting the star of “National Velvet”, Elizabeth Taylor.

This day in shilling: There was a clue mentioning the new Ken Jennings book, including an extra plug from Mayim that it comes out today.

Mayim’s musings: She would not accept Joe’s unenthusiastic response to finding DD2, admonishing him with, “Don’t shake your head! It’s gonna be fun!”

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is mayflower? DD2 – What is Doha? DD3 – What is “Knowledge is power”? FJ – Who is John Travolta?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...