Director Profile: George Cukor

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… George Cukor.

Highly recommended: Holiday, The Philadelphia Story, Gaslight, Adam’s Rib, Born Yesterday, A Star Is Born, My Fair Lady

Recommended: What Price, Hollywood?, Dinner at Eight, Little Women, Sylvia Scarlett, Camille, The Women, A Woman’s Face, The Marrying Kind

Worth a look: A Bill of Divorcement, Our Betters, David Copperfield, Romeo and Juliet, Two-Faced Woman, Edward, My Son, A Life of Her Own, Pat and Mike, It Should Happen to You, Les Girls, Travels with My Aunt

Next week’s director is… Ingmar Bergman!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...