AVoCADo GamesCast #91: The Redfall of the Sea

Hey folks! In this episode, Lovely Bones, our editor The Kappa, and I discuss broken PC ports, make Summer Game Fest predictions (so you can see how wrong we were now), chat about GTA V roleplaying, and explain why you shouldn’t try to copy BioShock in 2023.

You have several options for accessing the podcast. You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. You can subscribe directly to our podcast feed. Or, you can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

4:10 – Graphics Cards and PC Problems

13:15 – PC Port System Requirements

18:15 – Broken PC Ports

39:15 – Summer Game Fest

1:09:10 – The UK CMA’s Ruling on the Microsoft/Activision Deal

1:25:00 – Recent Developments in GTA V Roleplaying

1:39:45 – Atomic Heart

2:00:30 – Misericorde: Volume One

2:07:00 – The Lord of the Rings Online

2:16:55 – Lost Judgment

2:29:30 – Taking Hiatuses from Specific Games

2:37:15 – Upcoming AAA Games

2:42:45 – Conclusion

2:45:35 – Hockey Outtakes

Mild spoilers for The Lord of the Rings Online and Lost Judgment in their respective sections.

