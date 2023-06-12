Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jun. 12

Here are today’s contestants:

Marilyn, a childrens book author, was not “buttering you up” when telling Mayim she’d make a fine narrator;

Michael, a data analyst, is getting up to speed on Disney movies; and

Suresh, a networking engineer, doesn’t know how to tie a tie. Suresh is a four-day champ with winnings of $53,999.

Jeopardy!

POP SONGS // TROPIC OF CAPRICORN NATIONS // NARRATOR OF THE NOVEL // CORE VALUES // 5-LETTER WORDS // BEN & JERRY’S FLAVOR GRAVEYARD

DD1 – $400 – NARRATOR OF THE NOVEL – This novel: stranded astronaut Mark Watney(Interestingly, Suresh chose to wager just $5 from his score of $2,000 and missed.)

Scores at first break: Suresh $1,995, Michael $3,600, Marilyn $2,200.

Scores going into DJ: Suresh $5,395, Michael $5,600, Marilyn $0.

Double Jeopardy!

THE WAR OF 1812 // LIKE A STATUE // HEALTH & MEDICINE // COLOR MY WORLD // HANG UP YOUR TV REBOOTS // “AX” MARKS THE SPOT

DD2 – $2,000 – LIKE A STATUE – John Diefenbaker & Lester Pearson are among the notables commemorated with statues on this Ottawa hill (Suresh added $1,000 to his total of $8,195 vs. $6,800 for Michael.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THE WAR OF 1812 – In 1814 U.S. forces under Gen. Jacob Brown invaded Canada by crossing this river between Lake Erie & Lake Ontario (Michael, who went for it because he “didn’t think I’d be here” after some medical issues, doubled to $16,800 va. $10,195 for Suresh.)

Michael broke open what was a very close game with Suresh by doubling on DD3, taking a commanding but not insurmountable advantage into FJ at $26,400 vs. $14,195 for Suresh and $4,400 for Marilyn.

Final Jeopardy!

WOMEN IN MYTHOLOGY – The name of this woman, the product of an incestuous union, means “against birth”

Only Suresh was correct on FJ, proving himself to be the comeback king again, adding $14,000 to win with $28,195 for a five-day total of $82,194.

Final scores: Suresh $28,195, Michael $24,400, Marilyn $3,400.

Odds and ends

DD wagering strategy: Suresh’s $5 wager on DD1 was unusual, but if he had bet even $1,000 and the rest of the game played out the same way, his score going into FJ would have been out of reach of Michael’s.

Pop culture problems: For a top-row clue, the players didn’t guess “this diva’s solo debut ‘Dangerously in Love'” is by Beyoncé, that the recent reboot of an Emmy-winning 1998-2006 sitcom was “Will and Grace”, or the “ax” word of which Jimmy Page was called “legendary” by Rolling Stone Is “axman”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Martian”? DD2 – What is Parliament Hill? DD3 – What is Niagara? FJ – Who is Antigone?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...