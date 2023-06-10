Summer Game Fest Season Live-Chat for June 10th: Wholesome Direct, Future Games Show, and More

E3 is dead. Bring on the Keighley and Summer Game Fest! Every day from now until Thursday, June 15th, there will be a live-chat thread for the day’s livestreams, going up one hour before the first event of the day.

Today’s schedule:

Saturday June 10, 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST: Future of Play Direct

Future of Play Direct Saturday June 10, 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST: Wholesome Games 2023

Wholesome Games 2023 Saturday June 10, 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST: Future Games Show

Future Games Show Saturday June 10, 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST: OTK Games Expo

A fairly comprehensive schedule of events can be found here. The official Summer Game Fest website can be found here.

Live-chat in the comments below!

